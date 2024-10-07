Pulse Of The City News Honors Three Companies For Earning 13 Consecutive Awards For Outstanding Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From coast to coast, three companies have achieved 13 straight Pulse Awards for their commitment to customer service.

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A swimming pool contractor, roofing company and home remodeler reach the highest levels of customer service and satisfaction, garnering them all their thirteenth consecutive award from Pulse of the City News.Anthony & Sylvan Pools in Warminster, Pennsylvania, brings the expertise of a national company and the customer service of a small business to the greater Philadelphia area. Serving the community's swimming pool needs for more than 75 years, the company handles design and construction of new pools as well as renovation and maintenance of existing pools. Additionally, Anthony & Sylvan combines creativity, craftsmanship and quality materials to bring a customer's backyard vision to life with decks, fences, outdoor kitchens and more. With such a long legacy in the industry, it's no wonder that Anthony & Sylvan has earned a string of Pulse Awards with a host of satisfied customers and the largest part of its business coming from referrals. For more information, visit the company's Award Page at .Sequoia Roofing, Inc. in Escondido, California, provides residential roofing services throughout the San Diego community. The company specializes in composition shingles, concrete tile, clay tile, and metal roofing. Sequoia Roofing is owned and operated by Michael Rochholz who brings his small-town roots and values to his business mindset. The company's mission is to provide customers with an unsurpassed level of service and quality by combining integrity, experience and superior workmanship. Thirteen consecutive Pulse Awards along with a host of other accolades indicates that mission is met every day. For more information, visit the company's Award Page at .Royal Craft Home Remodelers Inc. in Downers Grove, Illinois, has been helping customers in the Chicagoland area give their houses a facelift since 1973. The company's services include roofing, siding, gutters, windows and doors performed by a skilled team and experienced team. Royal Craft prides itself on a traditional, honest approach to business and is dedicated to delivering top-notch quality and craftsmanship in every project. With personal oversight from the owner and a strong chain of command, projects proceed seamlessly. The company's client base, which comes primarily from referrals, illustrates its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction . For more information, visit its Award Page at .Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says,“They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the“customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides“customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to .

