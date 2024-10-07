THE CAM NEELY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DRAFTKINGS AS ITS TITLE SPONSOR FOR COMICS COME HOME 28

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cam Neely Foundation, whose mission is to provide critical cancer support services and care for patients and their families in Boston, is thrilled to announce that DraftKings will be its title sponsor for the 28th annual Comics Come Home event. Comics Come Home, the longest-running comedy fundraiser in the nation, will take place on November 2, 2024, at TD Garden. This highly anticipated event hosted by actor/comedian Denis Leary, promises an unforgettable night of comedy while supporting The Cam Neely Foundation.

DraftKings' commitment to supporting The Cam Neely Foundation underscores its dedication to the Boston community. As the title sponsor, DraftKings will play a pivotal role in amplifying the success of Comics Come Home and increasing The Cam Neely Foundation's impact. 100 percent of the event proceeds go directly to The Cam Neely Foundation and its services and programs in Boston that address the most immediate needs of cancer patients and their families.



"We are proud to support the Cam Neely Foundation in their unwavering commitment to providing critical support services and care for cancer patients and their families," said Sabrina Macias, Senior Vice President of Global Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at DraftKings. "As a company founded in Boston, supporting Comics Come Home is a natural fit

for DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S.,

a program we

launched

in

2021 to

bring our

employees

and customers together to

give back to the communities we call home.

We look forward to a night of laughter that not only celebrates our shared community, but also contributes to a cause that is close to our hearts."

Comics Come Home was founded by Hockey Hall of Famer and Boston Bruins President Cam Neely and his good friend Denis Leary in 1995. Since inception, Comics Come Home has raised over $15 million. The funds raised during Comics Come Home are critical in helping the Foundation's mission to provide comfort, support, and hope to cancer patients and their families.

Founder and President Cam Neely stated, "We are thrilled to announce DraftKings as our title sponsor this year for Comics Come Home, which represents a significant milestone in our show's history and showcases their unwavering commitment to the Boston community. As we move closer to our 30th anniversary, this symbolizes some of the exciting collaborations that are in store for the coming years as we strive to advance greater impact on cancer patients and their families here in Boston."

This year's Comics Come Home event will feature an impressive lineup of well-known comedy giants including fan favorite Bill Burr, alongside local famed Bostonian's like Lenny Clarke and Robert Kelly. Add to this year's mix is an eclectic mix of incredible talent such as; Malaysian comedian and actor Ronny Chieng, well known as senior correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Bostonian Alec Flynn, TikTok comedy sensation Zarna Garg, Comedy Central's rising talent Sam Morril and back again is Lil Rel Howery who had the crowd in stitches at CCH in 2022.

About The Cam Neely Foundation:

The Cam Neely Foundation was launched in 1995 by Cam Neely after the passing of his parents, Marlene and Michael Neely from cancer. This experience inspired Neely, the legendary right winger for the Boston Bruins who now serves as team president, to help others living with cancer. Located in Boston, Massachusetts, The Cam Neely Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides comfort, support, and hope to cancer patients and their families. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $32 million.

Contact Information:

The Cam Neely Foundation



SOURCE Cam Neely Foundation

