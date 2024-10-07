Tunisian Pres. Wins 2Nd Term By Landslide -- ISIE
10/7/2024 7:10:35 PM
TUNIS, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Tunisia's Independent High Authority for elections (ISIE) announced that President Kais Saied has been reelected to a second term in the first round of presidential polls.
The preliminary results of the polls show that President Saied won 90.69 percent of the nearly 2.8 million votes cast in the elections yesterday, ISIE President Farouk Bouasker told a news conference on Monday.
The two other presidential hopefuls Ayachi Zammel and Zouhair Magzhaoui got 7.35 precent and 1.97 percent, respectively.
The voter turnout reached 28.8 percent, the ISIE President added. (end)
