Europe FM announces Western Balkans meet in Berlin to talk about EU integration

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of European nations and the Western Balkans convened in Berlin to discuss the ongoing efforts to integrate the region into the European Union. The meeting, hosted by German Foreign Annalena Baerbock, is part of the broader Berlin Process, aimed at facilitating cooperation and advancing European Union integration for the Western Balkan countries.



Following the discussions, the ministers released a statement outlining key agreements aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and fostering a common market. A significant highlight of the meeting was the establishment of the Agreement on Access to Higher Education and Admission to Higher Studies in the Western Balkans. This agreement is designed to ensure that students have the right to pursue their studies at accredited institutions across the region, thereby promoting student mobility and educational exchange.



The agreement is expected to be finalized at the upcoming Berlin Process Summit scheduled for October 14. In addition to the education agreement, the participants endorsed a declaration focused on Regional Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Screening Standards for the Western Balkans Six, which aims to create a more standardized approach to investment screening across the region.



Furthermore, the ministers agreed on a joint Declaration on Research and Innovation Infrastructure Access and Collaboration. This initiative seeks to foster partnerships in research and innovation, ultimately facilitating a dynamic ecosystem that encourages collaboration among regional entities.



These recent agreements and declarations, which are slated for formal conclusion at the Berlin Process Summit, underscore the ongoing commitment to strengthening ties within the region and accelerating the integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union. The Berlin Process, initiated in 2014 under then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, continues to play a crucial role in promoting cooperation and facilitating the path toward European Union membership for Western Balkan countries. As the region navigates its integration journey, these developments reflect a collective effort to enhance stability, cooperation, and progress on the path to European Union membership.

