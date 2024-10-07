Russian Casualties In Ukraine Reached New Monthly War High In Sept UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine reached a new monthly war high during September 2024.

The UK Defense said this in an intelligence update published on X, Ukrinform reports.

Analysts, based on reporting from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the average daily loss rate was 1,271 per day compared to the previous monthly war high of 1,262 recorded in May 2024.

Since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has likely suffered over 648,000 casualties, according to British intelligence.

Russia lost at least five divisions since operations to seize Avdiivka started – ISW

The increase in the casualty rate since May 2024 is almost certainly due to the extension of the combat zone to include both Kharkiv and Kursk military operations, and increased intensity along the frontline.

Russian forces highly likely continue to attempt to stretch Ukrainian forces by utilizing mass to overwhelm defensive positions and achieve tactical gains, experts from the UK Defense Ministry said.

"Russia's casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day for the rest of 2024 despite the onset of winter," the update reads.

The intelligence explained that to date winter conditions have not resulted in a reduction of offensive operations or attrition rates due to Russia's reliance on dismounted tactics and a lack of maneuver warfare, which requires better conditions.