U.S. May Approve Ukraine Long-Range Strikes On Russia In Coming Months - Estonian Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States might approve the use by Ukraine of long-range missiles on Russian targets, says Indrek Kannik, director of the Estonia-based International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) think tank.

That's according to ERR , Ukrinform reports.

"I think a decision on providing long-range strike capabilities may not be far off. Perhaps it will come in the next few weeks or months," said the pundit.

He suggested that Western partners would not defend Ukrainian airspace in the next few months in the same way some allies did in Israel.

The expert recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plan to secure support from Western leaders is likely focused on three specific areas: continued military support including air defense and increasing ammunition production; the political dimension, meaning Ukraine's expedited accession to NATO and the EU, along with broader security guarantees; and also economic support for Ukraine.

According to the expert, Western governments remain hesitant in providing Ukraine with support sufficient for achieving a victory on the battlefield, focusing on ensuring that the Ukrainian front does not collapse and that Russia does not win the war. He added that U.S. President Joe Biden, who is not seeking re-election, has not ventured to go further with military aid to Ukraine mainly thanks to fears of escalation given that Russia is a nuclear power.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in September, Joe Biden said he did not rule out allowing Ukraine to launch Western-provided missiles deep inside Russia.