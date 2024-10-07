Ukraine Not To Extend Gas Transit Contract With Russia PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will not extend a transit contract with Russia.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal during a joint press with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine will not extend a transit agreement with Russia upon its expiration,” Shmyhal emphasized.

In his words, Ukraine's strategic goal is“to impose sanctions on Russia's gas molecule, deprive the Kremlin of the profits from the sale of hydrocarbons, which the aggressor uses to finance the war.”

“We urge all European countries to completely abandon Russian oil and gas. We understand the acute dependence of some countries, in particular Slovakia, on such resources. But, we count on the gradual diversification of supplies,” Shmyhal noted.

At the same time, according to him, Ukraine is ready to further fulfill its obligations under the Association Agreement with the European Union and the Energy Charter Treaty.

A reminder that the existing contract on Russian gas transit via Ukraine will be valid until the end of 2024.

Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC will not extend the above contract. Alternative solutions are being sought to maintain the operation of Ukraine's gas transmission system.

During a meeting on October 7, 2024, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico discussed cooperation in the field of energy security and infrastructure projects.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine