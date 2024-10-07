Two Murder Cases Solved In Jammu, 3 Held
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have solved two murder cases here with the arrest of all three accused persons.
The blood-stained body of Neha, a resident of Bihar, was recovered from a field in Badyal Brahmana in the R S Pura area on Friday last week, while another body identified as that of Sandeep Singh was fished out from river Chenab in Reasi the same day.
According to police, Neha's husband Parkash Paswan alias Santosh was arrested from the Khanauri area of Punjab, within 48 hours of her murder, a police spokesperson said.
Paswan, during interrogation, revealed that he killed his wife on the intervening night of October 3 and 4, after getting suspicious about her character, police said. The couple were migrant labourers and had moved to Badyal Brahmana three months ago after getting married in Sonipat.
Police said Paswan had a fight with his wife and hit her on the head with a brick before strangulating her with a scarf. He dumped Neha's body in a paddy field and fled.
In another case, the spokesperson said Singh, a resident of the Pacca Danga locality of Jammu was reported missing by his family on September 29. Subsequent investigation revealed that he was murdered by his acquaintances Pardeep Singh and Rajinder Singh who both owed him Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 25,000, respectively.
Sandeep was lured to Reasi by Pardeep on the pretence of repaying Rs 1.30 lakh which he had taken from him and lost in an online game, police said.
When Sadeep reached the spot, Pardeep pushed him into the Chenab River at Talwara and the body of the deceased was fished out at his disclosure on October 4.
Police said Rajinder's name also came to the fore during the investigation and he was also arrested.
