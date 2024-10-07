Hezbollah Fired Five Rockets At Central Israeli Territory

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Oct 8 (NNN-XINHUA) – Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, fired about five rockets at central Israeli territory last night, setting off sirens around Tel Aviv, but“causing no casualties,” according to the Israeli regime. Local residents reported hearing explosions in the sky over central Israel.

The Israeli Zionist military stated that,“approximately five projectiles” were launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon, around 100 km from the border.“Several rockets were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.”

Eli Bin, director-general of the regime's Magen David Adom, the emergency pre-hospital medical and blood services organisation, reported that no injuries have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed in a statement that, it carried out“a missile attack on the Glilot base of the (Israeli regime's) Military Intelligence Unit 8200, located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv” last night.“The Islamic Resistance will remain ready to defend Lebanon and its people,” the military said.

Throughout yesterday, central Israel was targeted three times by rocket and missile barrages from the Gaza Strip, Yemen, and Lebanon. In addition, two drones were launched at Rishon LeZion, a city south of Tel Aviv, from Iraq earlier in the morning. The Israeli regime's military reported that Hezbollah fired a total of 190 rockets throughout yesterday.

Earlier, regime's warplanes conducted extensive airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the Beqaa area, and Beirut. According to the regime's military, over 120 Hezbollah targets were struck, including infrastructure sites, launchers, command and control centres, and a weapons storage facility.

Since Sept 23, the regime's army has conducted intensive attacks on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with the Hezbollah, fueling concerns of a wider regional conflict, as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-XINHUA

