Hurricane Milton Strengthens Into A Category 5 Florida Orders Evacuations 10 Points

Hurricane Milton rapidly strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, becoming a Category 5 storm on a path toward to Florida. The storm poses a serious risk of hazardous storm surge for Tampa Bay and raises concerns about possible large-scale evacuations, just days after Hurricane Helene devastated the coast, resulting in over 230 fatalities.





1. According to USA today report, Tampa International Airport has planned to halt flight operations and would resume services when conditions permit. Officials clarified that the airport will not serve as a shelter for individuals or vehicles. Meanwhile, Orlando International Airport announced it will pause both commercial and private flights starting Wednesday morning.

2. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emphasised the urgent need to remove debris from Hurricane Helene before Milton arrives, to prevent it from turning into dangerous projectiles. More than 300 vehicles gathered debris Sunday, as reported by Associated Press.

3. Forecasters alerted residents to a potential storm surge of 8 to 12 feet (2.4 to 3.6 meters) in Tampa Bay, the highest ever anticipated for the area and nearly twice the levels seen during Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago, according to National Hurricane Center spokesperson Maria Torres. The storm is also expected to cause significant flooding, with predictions of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain for mainland Florida and the Keys, and some areas possibly receiving up to 15 inches (38 centimeters).

4. While speaking at a news conference, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor,“This is the real deal here with Milton.”“If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time.”





5.“It's a huge population. It's very exposed, very inexperienced, and that's a losing proposition,” Massachusetts Institute of Technology meteorology professor Kerry Emanuel said.“I always thought Tampa would be the city to worry about most.”

6. Expressing her frustration, Sarah Steslicki, who lives in Belleair Beach, said,“They've screwed around and haven't picked the debris up, and now they're scrambling to get it picked up,” Steslicki said Monday.“If this one does hit, it's going to be flying missiles. Stuff's going to be floating and flying in the air.”

7. Candice Briggs, along with her husband, their three young kids and their dog, planned to head to a hotel north of Jacksonville less than two weeks after Helene said,“Most of the tears I've cried have been out of exhaustion or gratitude. Just that we're safe and that we followed our instincts to evacuate,” Briggs said.“Mostly I am grateful. But I am overwhelmed and I am exhausted."

8. Milton's wind speed increased by 92 mph (148 kph) in 24 hours - a pace that trails only those of Hurricane Wilma in 2005 and Hurricane Felix in 2007. One reason Milton strengthened so rapidly is its small“pinhole eye,” just like Wilma's, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach as reported by AP.

9. The report further added that schools in Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg, are being turned into shelters. Meanwhile, Walt Disney World announced that operations would continue as usual for now. On its website it wrote,“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions and will continue to be on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Looking ahead, we are making adjustments based on the latest weather forecast and some areas with unique environments.”

10. In Mexico, Yucatán state Governor Joaquín Díaz ordered the suspension of all nonessential activities, allowing only grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, and gas stations to remain open starting Monday. Moreover, Mexican officials have also also arranged for buses to evacuate residents from the coastal city of Progreso.

(With all inputs from Associated Press)