Hospital EMR Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

Hospital EMR Systems Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hospital emr systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.31 billion in 2023 to $19.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to digital transformation in healthcare, government initiatives and regulations, need for data accuracy and accessibility, focus on patient-centric care, improvement in healthcare quality, paperless healthcare environments.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hospital EMR Systems Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hospital emr systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to population health management requirements, global health challenges, focus on precision medicine, cybersecurity measures, customization for specialized care, telehealth integration and support.

Growth Driver Of The Hospital EMR Systems Market

The increasing healthcare costs is expected to propel the growth of the hospital EMR systems market going forward. Healthcare costs refer to the expenses associated with the provision of medical services, treatments, and products to maintain or improve an individual's health. EMR systems can contribute to more cost-efficient and high-quality healthcare delivery, improve efficiency, enhance clinical decision support, and prevent medication errors.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Hospital EMR Systems Market Share?

Key players in the market include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Medical Information Technology Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Athenahealth Inc., MEDHOST Inc., eClinicalWorks India Private Limited, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, Intersystems Corporation, Medical Transcription Billing Corporation, Cantata Health Solutions, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, CureMD Inc., McKesson Corp., Healthland Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Healthcare Management Systems, Altera Digital Health, Azalea Health Innovations Inc., Greenway Health LLC, Practice Fusion Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., A Harris Healthcare Company, Aprima Medical Software Inc., ChartLogic Inc., DrChrono Corp., eMDs Inc., Kareo Inc., Modernizing Medicine Inc., PrognoCIS Inc., Pulse Systems Inc., Sevocity EHR, SRS Healthcare and Research Centre Limited.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Hospital EMR Systems Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the hospital EMR systems market are focusing on user-friendly platform to provide reliable services to their customers. A user-friendly platform in hospital electronic medical record (EMR) systems offers an intuitive interface and efficient workflows, facilitating seamless navigation and ease of use for healthcare professionals.

How Is The Global Hospital EMR Systems Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Services, Software, Hardware

2) By Type: General EMR Solutions, Specialty EMR Solutions

3) By Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud-based

4) By Hospital Size: Small and Medium-sized Hospitals, Large Hospital4

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hospital EMR Systems Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hospital EMR Systems Market Definition

Hospital EMR (electronic medical records) is a system of keeping electronic records of health-related information of an individual that has undergone treatment in the hospital. The primary objective of a hospital EMR system is to provide a systematized collection of electronically recorded health information in digital format for patients and populations.

