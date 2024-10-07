AGAT Announces Businessgpt Support Microsoft Office 365 Copilot For Risk Management And Adoption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AGAT Software's BusinessGPT now supports Microsoft Copilot auditing and adoption. It enhances governance and risk management for safe and compliant Copilot use.

- Yoav CrombieJERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AGAT Software, a leading provider of AI governance solutions, today announced Business GPT's support for Microsoft Copilot auditing and adoption.BusinessGPT's AI Firewall now provides enhanced auditing, governance, and risk management features, surpassing common compliance tools to ensure Copilot's safe, compliant, and responsible use."Copilot is a game-changer for productivity," said Yoav Crombie, CEO of AGAT. "But organizations need visibility into how it's being used to support adoption. Understanding how Copilot is used and measuring key metrics helps evaluate the ROI. Additionally, organizations want to manage the risks of using Copilot as a tool for decision-making and task execution."BusinessGPT's AI Firewall for Copilot offers a range of benefits, including:Enhanced Auditing: Gain deep visibility into Copilot usage, track user interactions, and identify potential risks and compliance violations.Risk Management:Mitigate risks that can lead to harmful business decisions caused by AI misuse, bias, or misinformation by monitoring and controlling the usage of AI services. Implement policies that regulate user interactions with Copilot based on their roles, the sensitivity of data, and the specific purpose of AI usage.Sensitive Data Protection: Identify and manage sensitive data, such as PII and PHI from unauthorized access or exposure through Copilot interactions.Adoption and ROI measurementAnalyze Copilot usage across various parameters such as use cases, data types, topics, and user activities. Gain insights into ROI, identify areas for improvement, and make data-driven decisions to optimize your AI strategy based on how users interact with Copilot.Compliance Assurance: Ensure adherence to industry regulations such as the EU AI Act and NIST AI RMF and internal compliance requirements.BusinessGPT's AI Firewall seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Purview, providing organizations with a unified and comprehensive solution for Copilot governance.About BusinessGPT by AGAT SoftwareBusinessGPT is an innovative AI Security and governance solution developed by AGAT Software, which has over a decade of experience providing real-time compliance and security solutions for unified communication platforms. AGAT Software has earned the trust of more than 25 Fortune 500 companies worldwide.BusinessGPT emerged with a singular focus: empowering organizations to embrace the transformative power of Generative AI while ensuring its safe, secure, and responsible use.Our mission is to equip businesses with the ability to benefit from gaining data insights and improving productivity while ensuring security and governance.

