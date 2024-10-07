(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Nicholas Franco

Dr. Nicholas Franco MD Emphasizes Effective Management of Female Menopause

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As women enter menopause, they often face a series of symptoms that can significantly impact their quality of life. Dr. Nicholas Franco MD, a renowned specialist in women's health, shares his insights on the latest strategies for managing menopause, focusing on the most effective treatments and individualizing care to suit each woman's unique needs.

According to Dr. Franco, menopause typically occurs around the age of 51-52, marking the end of menstrual cycles due to a decline in ovarian function. He notes that women now live significantly longer post-menopause than previous generations, with over 50 million women in the U.S. expected to be older than 51 by 2024. While menopause is a natural process, Dr. Franco explains that its symptoms, including hot flushes, night sweats, and genitourinary syndrome, can severely disrupt daily life.

Addressing Vasomotor Symptoms

The most common and bothersome symptoms of menopause are vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flushes and night sweats. Dr. Nicholas Franco emphasizes that these symptoms can vary in intensity and duration, with many women experiencing them for over a decade. He acknowledges that while the exact cause of vasomotor symptoms remains unclear, they are known to result from estrogen withdrawal, leading to an imbalance in body temperature regulation.

Dr. Franco asserts that hormone therapy (HT) remains the most effective treatment for vasomotor symptoms. He states that both oral and transdermal estrogen formulations have been shown to be equally effective in managing these symptoms. He references recent studies, including findings from the Women's Health Initiative, which highlight that HT carries only a small absolute risk of adverse effects, particularly in younger women and those closer to menopause onset.

Dr. Franco stresses that the decision to use HT should be based on a personalized risk assessment, evaluating the patient's risk of cardiovascular disease and other factors.“Rather than arbitrarily discontinuing HT at age 65, treatment duration should be individualized,” Dr. Franco advises, adding that a patient's risk profile and personal preferences must be considered in long-term management.

Non-Hormonal Treatments and Lifestyle Modifications

For women who cannot or choose not to undergo hormone therapy, Dr. Franco suggests exploring non-hormonal options. He points out that paroxetine mesylate, an FDA-approved low-dose non-hormonal medication, is effective in managing vasomotor symptoms. He adds that over-the-counter remedies like soy, black cohosh, and other botanicals are widely used, but their efficacy remains unproven.

Dr. Franco recommends lifestyle changes, such as using portable fans, wearing layered clothing, avoiding triggers like alcohol, caffeine, and spicy foods, and engaging in regular physical activity, to help alleviate symptoms.

Additionally, he notes that treatments like clinical hypnosis and certain relaxation techniques have shown promise in reducing the frequency of hot flashes.

Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause: Diagnosis and Treatment

Dr. Nicholas Franco also addresses genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), another common condition affecting postmenopausal women. He explains that symptoms include vaginal dryness, discomfort during intercourse, and urinary issues. Without treatment, Dr. Franco warns, GSM can progressively worsen, significantly affecting a woman's quality of life. He emphasizes that low-dose vaginal estrogen is highly effective in managing GSM, providing relief and improving overall well-being.

Unlike custom-compounded hormones, which lack thorough testing for safety and efficacy, Dr. Franco recommends FDA-approved hormone therapies for treating menopausal symptoms. He highlights the importance of using standardized treatments to ensure patient safety and achieve optimal results.

The Role of Personalized Care in Menopause Management

Given the complexities involved in menopause, Dr. Franco highlights the need for personalized care. He states, "Every woman's experience with menopause is unique, requiring tailored approaches to treatment." Dr. Nicholas Franco explains that risk stratification and a careful assessment of personal preferences are crucial to optimizing the benefit-risk profile of hormone therapy.

Dr. Franco's comprehensive approach empowers menopausal women to make informed decisions regarding their health. He encourages open discussions with healthcare providers to find the most suitable management strategy. By staying abreast of the latest advancements in both hormonal and non-hormonal treatments, Dr. Franco ensures that women can navigate this stage of life with confidence and improved quality of life.

Conclusion

Menopause can present challenges that impact a woman's daily life, but according to Dr. Franco, with proper management and individualized care, these effects can be mitigated. Dr. Nicholas Franco advocates for an approach centered on personalized treatment strategies, ranging from hormone therapy to lifestyle modifications and non-hormonal medications.

