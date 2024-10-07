Hungarian Scientists Work On Improving Lithium-Ion Batteries
Date
10/7/2024 3:10:49 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The innovative development of a number of European research and
experimental centers in the field of battery technology can be a
solution to one of the most serious problems faced by electric
vehicles these days. Such problems include, for example, a limited
power reserve, Azernews reports.
Researchers from the banks of the Danube are developing
multifunctional batteries that not only provide energy to electric
vehicles, but also act as an organic part of the vehicle itself,
which leads to the creation of lighter cars and an increase in
travel distance. And this technology will benefit not only electric
car manufacturers, but also consumers and, ultimately, of course,
the entire population, who will breathe cleaner air.
Lithium-ion batteries are currently the standard for powering
electric vehicles, drones and smartphones. However, they have a
significant drawback: their energy density is still not high enough
to meet the needs of long-distance transport. This disadvantage, in
particular, has forced scientists to look for solutions that
integrate the battery directly into the vehicle structure, allowing
them to simultaneously store energy and cope with mechanical
stress. This is exactly what structural (or structural) batteries
can do.
The idea of such batteries was first put forward in the
mid-2000s, when such new energy storage systems first appeared. The
first tests were conducted in the US Army, but developments are now
underway all over the world, including in Hungary. They are working
to improve the efficiency of the technology. The "structural"
battery, as it is called, will be the skeleton of a car or
household appliance. In the past, many prototypes of this type of
battery have been built – with aluminum as the positive electrode,
an easily accessible material but impractical to use. Therefore,
scientists began to look for new materials, and then they
discovered the ability of carbon fibers to store electrical energy
and serve as electrodes in lithium-ion batteries.
In 2021, a team of Hungarian researchers created the first
carbon fiber structural battery with a capacity of 24 watt-hours
per kilogram, which has now been improved. The latest battery is
made of composite material and uses carbon fiber as electrodes.
However, it serves not only as an electrode in the battery, but is
also used in other parts of the device, allowing you to create a
device without using copper or aluminum. And this, according to
scientists, is another advantage of the novelty.
MENAFN07102024000195011045ID1108754693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.