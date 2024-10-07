Kashmir's Wedding Season: A Plastic Plague?

Dr. Idrees Ahmed Wani, Assistant Professor of Food at the University of Kashmir, highlighted the alarming levels of microplastics in everyday plastic containers.

“When we consume food or drinks from plastic containers, we ingest not only microplastics but also chemicals used in the production of plastics,” he said.

Research has shown that a single litre of water from a plastic bottle can contain up to two to three lakh microplastic particles, which can pose significant health risks.“The exact impact of these particles on human health is still being researched, but early indications suggest serious concerns,” Wani said.

Dr Wani further cited troubling findings from cardiology, where doctors studying heart blocks discovered that, in addition to fat, the blocked arteries were composed of various plastic materials, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a common plastic used in bottles.“Around fifty percent of the heart blocks were found to contain plastics,” Dr. Idrees stated, pointing to the potential link between the rise in heart problems and increased plastic consumption, which can vary depending on individual habits.

He also warned against the use of evaporated salt, which is prepared by solar dehydration of ocean or seawater.“Ocean water often contains microplastics, and during evaporation, these microplastics remain in the salt. Therefore, evaporated salt is more likely to contain microplastics than rock salt. We must avoid allowing plastics to enter our food chain,” he stressed.

Supporting these concerns, prominent Kashmiri endocrinologist Dr. Shariq Masoodi recently took to social media to speak about the dangers of bottled and mineral water. He referenced a study conducted in Austria, which revealed that individuals consuming more mineral water had higher blood pressure, potentially linked to plastic contamination in bottled water.

Dr. Masoodi suggested that while certain plastics like HDPE (recycle code #2), LDPE (#4), and PP (#5) are considered safer and less likely to release microplastics into water, no plastic is entirely risk-free.“Even BPA-free bottles can release microplastic particles over time. To minimize risk, it's best to use reusable bottles made of stainless steel or glass, which do not have the same issues as plastic,” he advised.

