UN Refugee Agency Chief Visited Syria-Lebanon Border

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Oct 8 (NNN-SANA) – United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, visited the Jdeidet Yabous crossing, on the border between Syria and Lebanon, yesterday.

“I'm at the Syrian/Lebanese border, where a quarter of a million people have crossed since Sept 23, when Israeli in Lebanon escalated,” Grandi said, yesterday, on the social X, adding that, more than 1.2 million people have currently been displaced in Lebanon.

He noted that, local authorities, the Syrian Red Crescent, the UN, and other partners“are working 24/7 with UNHCR, to ensure a humane and efficient welcome” for those arriving in Syria.

Grandi also mentioned that, he has appealed for 324 million U.S. dollars“to meet the needs of all people fleeing from Lebanon to Syria, and the families hosting many of them.”

“This crisis occurs at a time when millions of Syrians live in hardship. Humanitarian and early recovery aid are urgently needed,” he added.

Earlier yesterday, Syria's Al-Watan Online newspaper quoted the country's Directorate of Immigration and Passports as saying that, 91,000 Lebanese and 239,000 Syrians have arrived in Syria from Lebanon, since Sept 23, when the Israeli Zionist army began conducting intensive attacks on Lebanon, in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.– NNN-SANA