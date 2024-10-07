Mobile Solar Microgrid Trailer Deployed In Georgia To Support Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 7, 2024 /3BL/ -The North Georgia of The United Methodist Church has deployed a solar-powered disaster response trailer, funded by the Ray C. Anderson Foundation, to Camp J.D. Tygart outside of Valdosta, Georgia. In support of local recovery efforts, the state-of-the-art solar microgrid is powering lights, large freezers, and refrigerators at the early responder team camp. It is the first solar microgrid of its type built in Georgia, for use in Georgia.

The trailer's presence has allowed other generators to be used to power a pump for the well, allowing four toilets to be functional, and now volunteers can take showers, and have access to air conditioning.

The early response team (ERT) volunteers that are based at the camp are spending their days in the surrounding communities, aiding victims with clearing trees and other debris, providing food, water and medicine, assisting at shelters, and managing communication hubs that allow victims to reach out to their families.

The disaster response trailer combines environmental sustainability with the organization's disaster ministry. It is a tangible example of the United Methodist Church's commitment to creation care and environmental stewardship.



Solar microgrid trailers, which provide clean power, are easily towed to where they are needed most during an emergency.

They can power cell phones, refrigeration, lighting, medical devices and other critical services. This practical implementation of solar energy in disaster response efforts is just one way that the general agencies of the UMC are leaning into their pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 across ministries, facilities, operations and investments.

A coalition of Southeastern U.S.-based partners unveiled the solar microgrid trailer in late 2023, marking a milestone in disaster response technology in the region. The Ray C. Anderson Foundation awarded a grant to The Footprint Project to constuct the trailer. Cherry Street Energy donated solar panels and technical assistance. The trailer was constructed at Adion Solar in Madison, Georgia with assistance from Sol-Ark, an energy storage company. The United Methodist Committee on Relief and the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church manage, operate and deploy the trailer.

