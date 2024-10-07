Emtech Group Announces Advanced ACORD® 103 XML Data Validation Software For Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emtech Group

QMT TrueXML helps speed better quality product to by eliminating manual observation to verify the correctness of policy application data

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Emtech Group Inc, the leading provider of enterprise QA software for insurance carriers and Insurtechs, today announced QMT TrueXML, QA software for the validation of XML-based data passed between systems. QMT TrueXML confirms 100% validity of transient data by automating the comparison of expected with actual results. This has the benefit of validating data as it passes between systems, increasing process efficiency and improving NIGO rates.Through automation, insurance carriers and Insurtechs can eliminate the 'stare and compare' manual test step, helping organizations reduce reputational risk and improve compliance posture by testing more than the“happy path” to pinpoint data defects earlier in the process. This has the effect of“shifting quality to the left” and finding errors in the SDLC process before they are found by the field.Often, the transaction data files used between systems are incomplete, or inaccurate. This considerably lengthens the QA cycle because existing manual observation approaches to validate the data are not scalable and are highly error prone. This leads many IT and development organizations to only“sanity check” transient XML-based files, creating the risk of brand damage, lost revenue, or churned distribution partners if the defect is not quickly found internally through a back-end workflow error. QMT TrueXML pulls the validation of transaction data completeness & accuracy earlier into the QA cycle. Model-based automation enables organizations to improve data quality continuously with each test case execution, while detailed reports save time by making it easy to pinpoint data defects quickly. With policy application data integrity, carriers and Insurtechs can confidently speed better-quality product to market to drive business on the books quicker, thereby accelerating top-line sales growth.“When driving new products to market, Insurance carriers and Insurtech software vendors have a constant need to find ways to ensure compliance and avoid reputational damage from defect leakage. QMT TrueXML advanced automation technology enables early identification of data defects, dramatically increases QA throughput and shortens the cycle time,” said Sashia Godet, Product Manager, Emtech Group Inc.“The impact on the business of under-resourced, manual QA processes should be top of mind for every carrier and Insurtech executive, especially after a recent defect leak in a software update that brought down thousands of business systems across the world,” said Don Desiderato, CEO and Founder of Mantissa Group LLC.“The correlation between product defect leakage and damage to the brand is significant. Emtech's QA automation products should be strategically deployed to upgrade quality processes, reduce 'Day 2 Issues,' and prevent reputational damage with the field sales force. QMT TrueXML ensures the business remains efficient and can drive growth with certainty because it brings automated validation of the data passed in the workflow earlier in the QA cycle.”QMT TrueXML is available immediately. For more information, visitAbout Emtech Group, Inc.Emtech Group Inc is the leading provider of enterprise software quality engineering solutions for validating insurance value chains for Insurance Carriers, Insurtechs and software vendors. Our customers are enabled to deliver quality products while avoiding the expensive and embarrassing consequences of the exposure of production defect leakage. Emtech Group drives key business outcomes for IT and transforms the way testing is completed, coverage is achieved, and the business partners with IT.

Neil Bendov

Emtech Group Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.