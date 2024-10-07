PTI Founder And KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Booked In Islamabad

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A case has been registered in Islamabad against the founder of PTI and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur. The FIR also names 2,000 to 3,000 unidentified PTI workers, including a prominent figure, Amir Mughal.

The FIR was filed at Noon Station by the station house officer (SHO) and includes charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC), arson, property damage, and obstruction of duties.

According to the FIR, participants in the rally, allegedly on the instructions of the PTI founder and Gandapur, attacked police officers. The protesters are accused of setting fire to cranes, motorcycles, vehicles, and public property at Chungi No. 26.

This development comes amid growing tensions between law enforcement and PTI workers, further escalating the ongoing political unrest in the capital.