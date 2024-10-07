Peshawar High Court Restrains KP Government From Using Discretionary Funds

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a hearing regarding the Chief Minister's discretionary funds, the Peshawar High Court issued a written order from the previous session prohibiting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from using these funds.

The court highlighted that discretionary funds had been included in the Annual Development Plan (ADP), and noted that the Supreme Court had previously rejected using block allocation funds.

Also Read: Two Relatives Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Bannu

The court further stated that the provincial government has also amended the ADP policy, and demanded a response from the government by October 9.