J.D. Power And Superior Integrated Auctions (SIA) Launch J.D. Power Marketplace For Auto Dealers

Advanced auction marketplace allows dealers to purchase front-line ready pre-owned tailored to their needs

- Jeremie Beckner, COO, Superior Integrated AuctionsCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Integrated Auctions (SIA) is collaborating with J.D. Power to introduce an innovative online auction marketplace for auto dealers. J.D. Power Marketplace (SM) is an electronic platform designed to revolutionize how dealers acquire pre-owned inventory by bringing the traditional auction process online, giving dealers access to more than 30,000 front-line ready vehicles at the click of a button. Thousands of these front-line-ready vehicles are only available for purchase on the J.D. Power Marketplace ."Dealers still struggle with the lingering effects of the pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, and semiconductor shortages that continue to impact new vehicle production," said Jeremie Beckner, COO of Superior Integrated Auctions. "The ability to strategically acquire and dispose of used vehicles has become crucial to success. J.D. Power Marketplace is a game changer. Bringing auctions online eliminates the need for dealers to travel to physical locations to find and purchase the vehicles they need."While other online marketplaces offer pre-owned vehicles for sale, J.D. Power Marketplace offers dealers a unique and comprehensive auction experience. Thousands of front-line-ready vehicles are exclusively listed on the marketplace from fleet providers affiliated with J.D. Power, as well as inventory from dealerships, leasing and car rental companies. Because there is such a large supply of inventory on J.D. Power Marketplace, prices are more competitive than at local auctions."Prices for used vehicles at physical auctions have skyrocketed due to high demand, straining dealership budgets and reducing profitability," said Phillip Battista, President of J.D. Power Dealer Technology. "J.D. Power Marketplace offers a large volume of the high-quality, low-mileage vehicles that consumers desire; and these vehicles deliver better margins for dealers."J.D. Power Marketplace provides dealers with groundbreaking features such as real-time search, live simulcasts, intragroup websites, automated bidding, and an activity tracker for monitoring bidding and purchases. Notifications ensure that dealers stay informed of important events, while sellers benefit from advanced reporting, account management, and auction management tools.The platform integrates seamlessly with third-party inventory management applications and has built-in integration with J.D. Power solutions and with AuctionAccess, AutoIMS, OEMs, and financial institutions. The platform is also available as a white-label solution, allowing dealerships to customize marketplaces to meet the needs of their customers and partners.More than 11,000 dealerships have access to J.D. Power Marketplace at no cost. The platform enhances the benefits gained from J.D. Power's acquisition of Darwin Automotive two years ago, combining J.D. Power industry-leading insights with Darwin's leading technology solutions.For more information, visit or email .... Dealers can also visit the J.D. Power Marketplace.About J.D. PowerJ.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics, and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance.J.D. Power was founded in 1968 and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.About Superior Integrated Auctions (SIA)Superior Integrated Auctions (SIA) is a leader in modernizing vehicle remarketing, offering a fully digital platform that redefines the auction experience. With the launch of J.D. Power MarketplaceSM, SIA empowers dealers with access to thousands of pre-owned, front-line-ready vehicles, enabling them to buy and sell inventory without the need to attend physical auctions. By providing innovative tools and seamless integration with industry partners, SIA is revolutionizing the vehicle acquisition process for dealerships nationwide.Media ContactsGeno Effler, J.D. Power; 714-621-6224; ...

Holly Forsberg

Carter West Public Relations

+1 602-680-8960

...

