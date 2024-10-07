Two Chinese Nationals Among Three Killed In Karachi Blast Near Airport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (KUNA) - At least three people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed while 11 others injuried in an explosion near airport in Pakistan's southern Karachi city, said authorities on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Chinese Embassy in Islamabad confirmed that two of its nationals had died and another was when a convoy of belonging to a Chinese company came under attack on Sunday night near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, the provincial capital.

Police surgeon for the hospital in Karachi, Dr. Summaiya Syed in a statement to media confirmed that three people were killed while 11 others received injuries in the explosion. The explosion was caused by a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on Model Colony road near the airport in Karachi city causing fire to 10 vehicles.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Saifullah said in a statement confirmed that the airport's building and assets were safe during the incident. Following the explosion, the Airport Security Force sealed the exit and entry points of the airport and cordoned off the area.

Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement on Monday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack near Karachi airport. In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

The spokesperson said this deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack.

"Pakistan's security and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort in apprehending the perpetrators and their facilitators. This barbaric act will not go unpunished," said the spokesperson.

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation, adding that Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny.

She reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, emphasizing it will continue to work hand in hand with Chinese brothers to defeat the forces of terror.

Earlier this year, Five Chinese nationals have been killed after a suicide attacker rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy near Besham city in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. (end)

