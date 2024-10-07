Newmark Expands Germany Presence, Naming Top Industry Leader Marcus Lütgering As Country Head To Drive Growth And Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK and MUNICH, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK ) ("Newmark"), a leading commercial advisor and to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers announces that Germany's distinguished leader Marcus Lütgering has joined to lead its efforts in building out the firm's German business, continuing its global strategy to hire top-tier professionals across nearly all industry verticals, asset classes and key geographies.

Image Courtesy of Newmark: Marcus Lütgering

"Germany stands as a premier global financial and industrial center, home to 50 Forbes Global 2000 20241 companies, including major banks and other financial institutions, leading manufacturers and technology companies, as well as the European Central Bank. Under Marcus' leadership, our new German flagship offers tremendous opportunities for networking, partnerships and business expansion as we aim to capitalize on the country's economic strength and investment opportunities," said

Barry Gosin , Chief Executive Officer. "We expect to be in nearly all major cities in Germany and expand the success of our global platform across the country, emulating our leading occupier and investor advisory capabilities."

Lütgering , based in Munich, will oversee Newmark's brokerage operations in Germany, including recruiting, strategic direction, business development and client service. Lütgering joins Newmark after building a renowned reputation, having led JLL's German office investment operations as head of the Munich office. He was a leading voice on the EMEA Office Board and also a member of the firm's Strategy Board for Germany. Lütgering previously worked at HIH GmbH and as an advisor for a prominent family in Munich with a strong presence in the U.S. Over the course of his career, Lütgering has worked on some of Germany's most prominent sales, completing more than 450 transactions totaling €36.8B in value.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marcus to lead our strategic expansion into Germany, which marks a significant milestone in our global collaboration across Investment Sales, Debt & Structured Finance, Occupier Services and other key areas," said Michael Lehrman , Newmark's President of the United Kingdom. "This expansion offers a unique opportunity for our UK and France teams to strengthen and expand client relationships in Germany, synergizing our top talent across Europe and North America to enhance our service offerings and solidify our position in the marketplace."

Newmark is the fastest-growing commercial real estate services company since 20112. Ranking as the third-largest firm in U.S. investment sales by MSCI and the second-largest firm in U.S. debt origination by Commercial Property Executive for 2023, the Company has nearly quadrupled its debt origination market share and more than doubled its investment sales market share since 20153.

Having been active in key EMEA (including UK), cities for some time, Newmark has a growing presence in Germany and throughout Europe at large, establishing a regional headcount of approximately 1,000 professionals in less than three years and generating approximately $300 million in annual revenues from its EMEA operations over the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. 13.4% of Newmark's revenue over the same period was generated by the Company's non-U.S. businesses, up from less than 5% in 2021, largely driven by brokerage , sales and leasing advisory acquisitions and strategic hires throughout the UK. Most recently, the Company established its Paris, France flagship office. Since its March opening, the French team has welcomed 35 industry-leading commercial real estate professionals and expects to continue growing. Newmark's formal entrance into Munich builds off the firm's existing business activities, which include transactions and consulting advisory in major cities including Berlin, Düsseldorf, Essen, Frankfurt am Main, Herzogenaurach, Köln, Munich and Münster.

"Newmark's commitment to providing client-first service and hiring and developing the industry's best talent is second to none," said Lütgering. "I am incredibly honored to lead Newmark's expansion in Germany. This opportunity represents a significant milestone, for Newmark and also personally. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the industry to drive growth, innovation and exceptional client service in one of Europe's most dynamic markets while contributing to Newmark's global success."

"Our commitment is to offer a platform that attracts, enables and empowers our professionals to excel, while steadfastly pursuing our mission to unite the most talented and innovative individuals across the globe," added Gosin.

As Europe's largest economy, offering stability and resilience to economic fluctuations, the German market plays a critical role in the broader European commercial real estate environment. A major industrial and logistics hub with cities like Frankfurt and Berlin driving demand for office, corporate and tech spaces, Germany attracts significant international investment and was the second-largest market for commercial real estate transactions in Europe (after the UK) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and calendar years 2023 and 2022, and was the largest in 20214. Germany's leadership in sustainability and green building practices further enhances its appeal, making the market a key focus for long-term real estate growth and development.

