Study: parents’ excessive use of smartphones hinders children’s communication skills

(MENAFN) Smartphones play a crucial role in making our lives easier and helping us communicate with others, but excessive use can interfere with the interaction between parents and children. This lack of interaction may hinder the development of children's communication skills. Research shows that 80 percent of a child's brain development happens by the age of three, and this growth is stimulated when parents and children engage in both verbal and non-verbal interactions. Regular communication is essential for a child's speech, language, and cognitive development.



This early development is closely tied to a child’s ability to think, form social relationships, read, write, and succeed academically. Psychologists emphasize that nothing can replace these direct interactions when it comes to children's learning. That’s why it’s crucial for parents to spend meaningful, real-time moments with their children, as these moments are essential for proper cognitive and emotional growth.



Excessive smartphone use by parents can also negatively affect their children's emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence refers to the mental abilities that allow a person to recognize, understand, and manage their emotions. While individuals are born with varying levels of emotional intelligence, these skills can be developed through learning and practice. Higher emotional intelligence tends to lead to better personal relationships and a greater sense of well-being, making parental engagement vital for children’s emotional development.



Studies have shown that parents absorbed in their smartphones reduce the amount of interaction and feedback they provide to their children. This behavior has been linked to the "still face" phenomenon, where parents exhibit an expressionless appearance while using their phones. This can have a significant impact on the development of a child's emotional skills, further highlighting the importance of minimizing smartphone distractions during parent-child interactions.

MENAFN07102024000045015839ID1108751954