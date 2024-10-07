Moderate Autumn Weather Expected Over Highlands With Slight Temps Drop

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Temperatures across Jordan are forecast to dip slightly on Monday while remaining marginally above the seasonal average for this time of year, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The weather is expected to be moderate and autumnal over the mountainous and plain regions, while desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot conditions. Northern and central parts of the kingdom may witness low-altitude clouds, with northwesterly winds at moderate speeds occasionally stirring dust in desert areas.The Meteorological Department's report anticipates another slight temperature drop on Tuesday, resulting in generally mild autumn weather. The report notes the potential for low-altitude cloud cover, particularly over northern and central regions, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that could become active at times, particularly in desert areas.A slight increase in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, with mild autumn conditions continuing over the mountainous and plain regions. Meanwhile, desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will again see relatively hot conditions. Cloud cover may persist at lower altitudes in northern areas, with moderate northwesterly winds prevailing.On Thursday, the weather is forecast to remain moderate and autumn-like over the highlands and plains, while desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience relatively warmer conditions, under the influence of moderate northwesterly winds.Today's high and low temperatures across key regions in Jordan reflect moderate autumn weather, with East Amman at 31 C and 16 C, West Amman at 29 C and 14 C, Northern Highlands at 28 C and 13 C, and Sharah Highlands at 27 C and 12 C. Warmer conditions are expected around the Dead Sea and Aqaba, both forecast to reach 35 C during the day with lows of 23 C at night.