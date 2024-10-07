ACWA Power Joins Forces With Azerbaijan For Global Climate Action & Innovation In Renewables

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
With just under a month to go, all eyes will soon be on Baku as
the capital of Azerbaijan prepares to host a pivotal global
conference on November 11. Last year, countries worldwide
unanimously agreed to hold one of the most significant UN
events-the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the
Framework convention on Climate Change-in Azerbaijan. This decision
underscores the Republic's esteemed reputation on the global stage
and highlights its commitment to addressing pressing climate
challenges.
Despite being an oil and gas country, Azerbaijan is taking
significant steps to address global challenges and remains
committed to its obligations regarding climate change. It is no
coincidence that the year 2024 has been declared "Solidarity Year
for a Green World" in the Republic. Additionally, the Azerbaijani
territories freed from occupation-Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur-have been designated as "green zones," and projects
related to green energy are being implemented in those areas.
Hosting a world-level conference entails great responsibility.
This is not only a state matter; the government can successfully
fulfill its obligations arising from the conference through
cooperation with the private sector.
Recently, on October 3, the first foreign partner of COP29 was
announced: the prestigious ACWA Power company, which is
implementing a green energy project in Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that ACWA Power, the designer, investor, and
operator of electric power and demineralized water plants, has been
selected as the official partner for the COP29 event on Energy and
Water issues.
The company has confirmed its participation in the Green Zone,
committing to sustainable and responsible practices as a
forward-thinking leader in the energy sector. Its goal is to
leverage this unique platform to build collaborative relationships
with peers in the global energy industry, as well as potential
partners and climate advocates, and to advance the energy
transition. This underscores the significance of COP29.
ACWA Power, the world's largest supplier of demineralized water,
is an innovator in the green hydrogen industry and a leader in the
global energy transition. Founded in 2004 in Riyadh, ACWA Power has
employed more than 4,000 people since its inception. Currently, the
company operates in 13 countries across the Middle East, Africa,
Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. Adapting its strategies to align
with UN climate goals, ACWA Power implements innovative renewable
energy projects worldwide to enhance energy efficiency, ensure the
rational use of water resources, and minimize environmental
impact.
Regarding the new partnership, ACWA Power CEO Marco Arselli
emphasized the need to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels
to sustainable energy.
"We at ACWA Power believe that overcoming this global challenge
requires significant changes in the water and energy supply of our
planet. We must also accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to
sustainable energy by ensuring a reliable, competitive, and
sustainable supply."
Marco Arselli also emphasized the particular importance of
holding COP29 in Azerbaijan.
"Years ago, Azerbaijan became a reliable gas supplier for
Europe, offering low-carbon, safe, and diversified solutions.
Today, the country has the potential to serve as a bridge between
Central Asia and Europe for new green energy sources and green
molecules. These green energy sources and green molecules represent
technologies that ACWA Power has achieved at the most competitive
prices and with the highest reliability on a global scale."
The CEO of the company underscored that, in addition to our
desire to share our experience, we are committed to building a
sustainable future: "In the future we envision, clean energy will
not just be a wish but the foundation of a better tomorrow!" he
added.
It's important to highlight that ACWA Power is currently
developing a 240 MW wind power station project in Azerbaijan in
collaboration with Masdar. In 2022, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy
signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ACWA Power of Saudi
Arabia to foster cooperation in offshore wind energy. This
Memorandum aims to establish the main principles of collaboration,
assess the investment potential in renewable energy projects in
Azerbaijan, and create favorable conditions for ongoing
partnership.
On January 13, 2022, the foundation-laying ceremony for the
"Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant took place in Azerbaijan,
attended by President Ilham Aliyev and Saudi Arabia's Minister of
Energy, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud.
The "Khizi-Absheron" WPP is set to become the largest power
station in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector, with a capacity of
240 MW. It is expected to be operational by 2025.
Once completed, the station will generate approximately one
billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving around 220
million cubic meters of natural gas and preventing over 400,000
tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.
This joint project with Saudi Arabia holds significant
importance for Azerbaijan. The station will enhance the country's
energy security, create numerous job opportunities, conserve
natural gas, and mitigate negative environmental impacts.
It's worth noting that the first partners of COP29 were
announced in September. Among these partners are esteemed companies
from Azerbaijan: SOCAR Green, serving as the Partner for Energy
Transition; Pasha Holding, designated as the Partner for Strategic
Impact; and Azersun Holding, recognized as the Partner for
Sustainable Development.
These official partners of COP29 will leverage this opportunity
to expand their activities related to global climate policy,
prioritize sustainability efforts, and support climate action
within their core business areas. By collaborating with the COP29
event in Baku, these companies will demonstrate their vital role in
enhancing environmental policies and supporting the global
community in achieving the 1.5°C climate target.
In conclusion, the Green Zone at COP29 will be a vital hub for
private sector organizations, featuring a diverse array of global
companies committed to showcasing innovative climate-focused
solutions. This dedicated space will foster collaboration and
strengthen partnerships through presentations, workshops, and
networking opportunities, ultimately enhancing collective efforts
to address climate challenges and promote sustainable practices. By
bringing together key stakeholders, the Green Zone will play an
essential role in advancing climate initiatives and supporting the
global transition to a more sustainable future.
