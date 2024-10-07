Ukrainian FPV Drone Obliterates Russia's $10M Worth Air Defense System
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operatives with the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry located and destroyed the Russian Osa anti-aircraft missile system.
The scouts used a cheap FPV drone to take down the valuable target, the agency stressed in a post on its website.
"The enemy's automated air defense system cost $10 million. Meanwhile, the FPV drone, which the scouts used to burn the Osa down is just several hundred dollars," the report says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders hit Russia's rare Nebo-M long-range early warning radar, using ATACMS missiles.
