UDST Hosts 5Th Annual Qatar Simulation Symposium

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and (UDST), in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, hosted the Fifth Annual Simulation Symposium, which brought together educators, experts, and innovators from Qatar and abroad to explore the transformative potential of AI in healthcare simulation education.

The symposium aimed to showcase the latest advancements in AI, share practical insights, and encourage collaboration on integrating these technologies to enhance simulation-based and training in healthcare. Additionally, the event supports Qatar's National Vision 2030 by promoting sustainable development, advancing education and healthcare, and driving economic diversification.

President of UDST Dr Salem al-Naemi said: "The symposium reflects our ongoing dedication to advancing the expertise of our faculty and professionals in the healthcare field. By facilitating these interactive experiences, we support valuable exchange of knowledge that enhances the skills of our educators and experts alike. This elevates the calibre of our faculty and equips our students with practical, real-world learning opportunities that bridge theory with hands-on application.

"Through initiatives like this, we are preparing the next generation of innovative leaders in healthcare, empowering both students and professionals to excel in simulation and technology knowledge within the sector."

Acting Dean of College of Health Sciences Dr. Fred Saleh said: "Hosting this symposium provides professionals and our community with an incredible opportunity to experience the future of AI-based healthcare education, enhancing their skills and preparing them for the evolving landscape of this industry."

Professor of Medicine and Dean of the School of Medicine at the Lebanese American University Dr Sola Bahous was a speaker at the event, discussing the significance of AI in healthcare, drawing on her role with the International Advisory Committee on AI.

The symposium concluded with key insights on AI integration in healthcare simulation, emphasising collaboration to overcome challenges and drive innovation. By highlighting advancements and offering professional development, the event reinforced its commitment to improving healthcare education and patient care.

MENAFN06102024000067011011ID1108751315