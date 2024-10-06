One Killed, Two Wounded As Russians Hit Kostiantynivka With Three Glide Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have dropped three guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding two others.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"One person was killed and two others were -- these are the preliminary consequences of the strikes on Kostiantynivka. This afternoon, the Russians dropped three guided aerial bombs on the city," Filashkin said.

According to him, the shelling damaged two apartment blocks, an administrative building, a shop, a coffee shop, a bank, a post office and a power line.

Authorities and all concerned services are working at the scene.