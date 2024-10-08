FAO, ARABFFI Mark 40Th Anniversary Of Arab Bread Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Food and Organisation (FAO), in collaboration with the Arab Federation for Food Industries (ARABFFI), on Tuesday celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Arab Bread Day in Amman.

The two-day event, held in the presence of of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat, commemorates the first Arab International Grain held in 1984 in Jordan, which focused on the bread loaf and grain industry in the Arab world, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

“The Arab world consumes an astounding 1.4 billion loaves of bread daily, underscoring the critical importance of the grain industry in the region," said Fadi Jabr, ARABFFI Secretary General.

Jabr added that the annual celebration of Arab Bread Day highlights the federation's commitment to addressing the realities and future of the bread and grain industry, ensuring sustainable development and food security for the Arab world.

The symposium brought together some 50 experts from 12 countries, including leading scientific researchers, standardisation developers, wheat producers, bread manufacturers, mills, silos, pasta manufacturers, packaging companies, shipping companies, and representatives from the public and private sectors, ministries, relevant Arab and international organisations, and members of ARABFFI.

Deputising for Hneifat, Director General of National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) Khaled Abu Hammour said that the Ministry of Agriculture seeks to enhance the cultivation of wheat and barley by approving a plan to expand the cultivation of field crops (wheat and barley).

He added that this plan has several pillars, such as allocating interest-free loan packages to farmers through the Agricultural Credit Corporation for the purposes of production requirements for field crops and providing seeds to farmers in the farming areas for field crops, the statement said.

“It is essential to recognise the required changes in both the production and consumption of bread, to enhance sustainability and productivity in the production value chain, and nutrition and availability at the consumption levels; while managing the prices from a political economy perspective,” said Ahmad Mukhtar, FAO Senior Economist for the Near East and North Africa.

“The future of bread in the Arab world hinges on our collective efforts to embrace sustainability, improve nutritional outcomes, and ensure food security,” Mukhtar added.

This year's Arab Bread Day shed light on the grain industry's global and regional challenges, including climate change, according to the statement.

These discussions highlighted the need for adaptive programmes to meet evolving conditions and achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. By integrating these goals, stakeholders can effectively tackle obstacles and advance the sector in production, trade, storage, and consumption, the statement added.

The symposium reaffirmed the commitment of FAO and ARABFFI to sustainable cereal production and food security, with a clear call to action for all stakeholders. The event also highlighted the critical importance of adopting innovative practices and policies to enhance the resilience and productivity of the grain industry, according to the statement.

FAO Representative to Jordan Nabil Assaf reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to fostering sustainable cereal production, improving food security, and promoting healthier dietary habits in the Arab region.

“We look forward to more collaboration and innovation to address the challenges and seize the opportunities in the cereals industry, ensuring a prosperous and healthy future for all,” Assaf added.

The event has set a "robust" agenda for the future, urging continued collaboration and innovation to address the challenges and seize the opportunities within the cereals industry. It also will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the grain industry in the Arab region, according to the statement.