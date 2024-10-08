Advisory Issued For Rough Seas And Rip Currents Until October 10

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A warning for rough seas (frequency of waves) and rip currents over the Panamanian Caribbean has been issued by the

Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) .

This alert will be in effect from now until October 10 2024.

The areas under warning are:

-Western Caribbean: Ngäbe-Buglé region and Bocas del Toro with waves from 0.3 to 0.7 meters high and periods of 12 – 16 seconds.

-Central Caribbean: Coast below Colón and northern Veraguas with waves from 0.3 to 0.6 meters high and periods of 5 to 16 seconds.

-Eastern Caribbean: Costa Arriba of Colón and Guna Yala region with waves from 0.3 to 0.6 meters high and periods between 5 -16 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (Imhpa) reported that the movement of Hurricane KIRK in the Atlantic Ocean has generated significant maritime conditions north of the Greater Antilles and part of the Caribbean Sea.

“A cautionary scenario is observed on the coasts of the Panamanian Caribbean during the following days due to the frequency of waves, which could generate rough sea conditions and rip currents,” he added.