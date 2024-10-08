Ministry Enhances Teacher Training With Diploma In Education

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Education is enhancing teacher training through its Teacher Qualification Diploma, a 27-credit-hour programme designed to offer a higher diploma in education and in-service teacher preparation, Director of Supervision and Educational Training Mohammad Momani said on Tuesday.

Momani also said that the diploma provides prospective teachers with essential skills before they begin their careers, adding that while the diploma is not yet a mandatory requirement, it provides recipients with a competitive advantage when applying for positions within the ministry, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

The ministry has adopted a two-stage approach to teacher development: pre-service training and ongoing professional development during and after a teacher's career, in line with international standards, Momani noted.

Developed in cooperation with local and international partners, the Teacher Qualification Diploma aims to ensure that teachers are well-prepared before entering the classroom.

This year, the programme has expanded to include new specialisations such as Islamic education and social studies, with a significant number of participants expected to enrol across four universities: The University of Jordan, Hashemite University, Yarmouk University, and Mutah University, Momani said.

Citing the results of a recent impact study, he said that teachers who completed the diploma demonstrated improved classroom practices compared with those who had not, adding that these "positive" findings have encouraged the ministry to expand the programme's scope.