Partisans Spot Russian Black Sea Fleet's Arms Depot In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, partisans have spotted an arms depot of the Russian Black Sea Fleet where the enemy stores ammunition and maintains military equipment.

The Atesh partisan movement announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Our agent conducted reconnaissance of the 17th arms depot, which is responsible for the storage of ammunition and maintenance of equipment of the Black Sea Fleet. The arsenal ensures the of naval units and compounds with the necessary materials and ammunition during operations," the post said.

It added that high-security measures have been recorded at the arms depot, including observation towers, extended guard posts and patrols.

"We continue to monitor and collect important information about Russia's rear for further actions," Atesh said.