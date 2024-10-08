Cabinet Warns Of Disasters Amid Escalating Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet on Tuesday, during a session chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, discussed regional developments and Jordan's efforts, under King Abdullah's leadership, to de-escalate tensions and support the Palestinians and the Lebanese people.

The Cabinet listened to a briefing presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi regarding the serious escalation in the region due to the "brutal" Israeli aggression on Gaza, the violations in the West Bank, and the war on Lebanon, according to a Prime statement.

The Council of Ministers reiterated that the continuation of aggression, violations, and serious Israeli escalation will lead the region and the world to major disasters with long-term consequences.

The Cabinet also called on the international community to unite to stop this dangerous escalation and push towards de-escalation and just solutions that comprehensively end the ongoing destruction.

The Council of Ministers reiterated Jordan's clear and firm stance stressing the need for an immediate and permanent stop of the aggression, and ensuring the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.

The Cabinet also stressed the need of upholding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to establish an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution and in line with international references.

Regarding the Israeli war on Lebanon, the Cabinet underscored Jordan's unwavering support for the Lebanese people, its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens, condemning in the strongest terms the brutal Israeli war on Lebanon.

The Council of Ministers also referred to Safadi's visit to Lebanon, which came upon His Majesty's directives to reaffirm the Kingdom's supportive stance towards the Lebanese people.

The Cabinet stressed that Jordan will send all possible aid to Lebanon to mitigate the humanitarian crisis caused by the brutal Israeli aggression.

It also commended the efforts of the Foreign Ministry, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, the Ministry of Interior, and security agencies, which worked according to a coordinated plan to send home several citizens from Lebanon aboard the aid planes.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved the Social Work Practice Bylaw for 2024, the Jordanian National Strategy for the Elderly for 2025-2030, and the executive programme for the memorandum of understanding on endowments between the Ministry of Awqaf and the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf.

The memorandum outlines the two sides' interest to enhance cooperation in promoting the true religion, clarifying its values and tolerance, exchanging information, and cooperating in endowment and mosque affairs, including their construction and maintenance.

The Council of Ministers also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Jordanian Diplomatic Institute and the Diplomatic Studies Institute of Libya, aimed at conducting joint diplomatic research, sharing results, exchanging information related to training programmes, and exchanging expertise in programme development and design.