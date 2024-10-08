Jordan Receives German Medical Supplies For Gaza Field Hospitals

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), through the Royal Medical Services (RMS), received a shipment of medical supplies and equipment from Germany on Tuesday to support Jordanian field hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

During the handover ceremony, German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke said that since 2023, Germany has provided Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza with a total of ten tonnes of medical supplies and medicines.

The ambassador commended the dedication of the RMS in delivering critical aid to those in need, reiterating Germany's commitment to supporting their efforts with additional humanitarian shipments, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

RMS Director General Brig. Gen. Yousef Zureikat expressed gratitude on behalf of the JAF, thanking the German government for its continued support, particularly during the challenging conditions in Gaza.

Zureikat stressed the importance of international cooperation in times of crisis to enable the RMS to deliver quality healthcare, save lives, and alleviate suffering in the war-torn Strip.

JAF continues to coordinate humanitarian aid convoys with other countries to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza and to directly assist those affected by the ongoing war, Zureikat added.