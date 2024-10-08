ACI Exports Reach JD5.155B In First Nine Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Exports of the Amman Chamber of (ACI) totalled JD5.155 billion during the first nine months of 2024, compared with JD5.198 billion during the same period in 2023, the chamber said on Tuesday.

Seven industrial sectors saw growth in exports, ranging from 3.8 per cent increase in the food, agricultural, and livestock industries to 23.5 per cent rise in the wood and furniture sector, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Exports from three sectors declined, with packaging, paper, and stationery industries falling by 5.6 per cent, the by 22.4 per cent, and the mining sector seeing a drop of 28.1 per cent.

The four markets of India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq accounted for more than half of the chamber's exports during the January-September period of his year, with a combined export value of JD3.290 billion.

Arab countries led the geographic distribution of exports, totalling JD2.280 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries at JD1 billion, North American countries at JD1.336 billion, and African countries at JD25 million.

Exports to South American countries amounted to JD70 million, while exports to the European Union stood at JD262 million, and non-EU European nations received JD110 million in goods.

The sector-wise breakdown showed that chemical and cosmetics industries topped the list with exports valued at JD1.204 billion, followed by mining industries at JD1.117 billion, and engineering, electrical, and IT industries at JD809 million.

Founded in 1962, the ACI currently has 8,600 industrial establishments as members with a total capital of some JD5 billion, employing 159,000 workers.