Brazil Lifts Ban On X After Fines Paid, Court Orders Complied
Date
10/8/2024 11:15:11 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Oct 9 (IANS) Brazil's Supreme Court has authorised the social media platform X to resume operations in the country after being banned for over a month due to non-compliance with court rulings.
Judge Alexandre de Moraes lifted the ban on Tuesday after X paid approximately 28.6 million reals (around $5.17 million) in fines to the Brazilian government, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media.
"I hereby declare the suspension lifted and authorize the immediate resumption of X Brasil Internet Ltd.'s activities within the national territory. I also order the National Telecommunications Agency to implement this decision and report back to this Supreme Court within 24 hours," Moraes ruled.
X was banned on August 30 for refusing to appoint a legal representative in Brazil and for not paying fines for disregarding a court order.
The platform has since appointed a legal representative and complied with a separate court order to block the accounts of individuals being investigated for inciting a coup in Brazil.
MENAFN08102024000231011071ID1108760230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.