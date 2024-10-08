عربي


Swedish Ambassador Presents Credentials

10/8/2024 11:12:07 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry for diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs Majid Qatarneh received on Tuesday a copy of the credentials of Sweden Ambassador Maria Sagrén, as the accredited and resident ambassador to the Kingdom, according to a ministry statement.

Jordan Times

