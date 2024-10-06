Trade, Industry And Competition On Tank Farm Project At Coega SEZ's Contribution To Job Creation In Automotive Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tank Project at the Coega SEZ to contribute to job creation in the automotive sector

The official unveiling of the Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Tank Farm Project, in Zone 7of the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Gqeberha, testifies to government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive so that they assist with job creation goals.

This is according to the Chief Director of Infrastructure at the Department of Trade, and Competition (the dtic), Mr Justice Ngwenya, who addressed the official launch.

The Tank Farm Project was borne out of a successful collaboration between the Coega Development Corporation, the dtic, the Eastern Cape government and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the Transnet National Ports Authority. the dtic funded the project to the tune of R 273 million.

The relocation to the Coega SEZ of the liquid fuel storage facilities of the OEC followed the closure of the company's Dom Pedro tank farm in Gqeberha.

Ngwenya said the new two 18,000 m3 (cubic metre) state-of-the-art Tank Farm enables the transportation of black feedstock oil from the Port of Ngqura for subsequent storage and utilisation in the production of Carbon Black Oil (CBO) – a crucial ingredient in the manufacture of tyres and various high-performance applications. He added that the new location has helped with safeguarding approximately 7000 jobs in the region's automotive and tyre manufacturing industries.

“The automotive industry contributes significantly to job creation, economic growth, and exports. One of the key considerations in the decision of the dtic to fund this initiative, was the need to preserve and create jobs in the automotive sector. We are pleased that the construction of the facility enabled the creation of 267 jobs through the appointment of six Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), while a further 100 jobs will be created during operations. Last month, the first full vessel, carrying 30 000 tonnes of CBO was delivered to the tank farm. The load was successfully offloaded, and Orion Engineering Carbons (OEC) is currently drawing oil from the tanks via the transfer station on a daily basis for processing,” he said.

Chief Director of Infrastructure at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Mr Justice Ngwenya, addressing the launch of the Tank Farm Project of the company, Orion Engineered Carbons

The two 18,000 m3 (cubic metre) tanks housed at Zone 7 of the Coega Special Economic Zone.

