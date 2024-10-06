Great explosion from Israeli attack shakes Beirut

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensified their military campaign against Hezbollah on Sunday, launching that resulted in a significant explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The bombardment continued into the night as Israeli Prime reaffirmed his commitment to escalating efforts against Hezbollah, which has been targeting northern Israel with rocket and mortar fire.



Al Jazeera correspondent Laura Khan reported witnessing “an absolutely massive explosion” and confirmed that she observed at least two separate strikes in the area. Social videos captured the dramatic scene, showing a bright blaze followed by a powerful blast that shook the capital.



In a statement on X, the Israeli army confirmed that the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah targets within Beirut. This recent escalation follows a pattern of increased bombing in Lebanon that began in late September, alongside ground raids initiated across the border. The Israeli government has articulated its objective of securing northern Israel to facilitate the safe return of approximately 70,000 residents who had to flee due to Hezbollah attacks.



The Lebanese Health Ministry reports a devastating toll from the ongoing conflict, with more than 2,000 people killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes, and over 1.2 million individuals displaced from their homes. This dire humanitarian situation underscores the severe impacts of the military operations, as the conflict shows no signs of abating.



As the situation continues to unfold, the international community watches closely, with growing concerns about the escalating violence and its implications for regional stability.

