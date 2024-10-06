IDF announces Israel preparing ‘serious’ reply to Iranian assault

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that it is gearing up to execute a "serious and significant" military response to Iran, following a recent missile barrage that targeted Israeli military installations. An IDF spokesperson confirmed to various outlets that the planned strike is a direct consequence of Iran's attack, which involved around 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israeli bases.



This missile assault occurred earlier in the week, reportedly as retaliation for Israeli in Beirut that resulted in the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and several key commanders of the militant group. Although the IDF has stated that the Iranian missile strikes were largely ineffective, video evidence circulating online shows numerous missiles evading Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, with reported impacts at critical sites such as Nevatim and Tel Nof airbases. Iranian sources have claimed that the strike at Nevatim resulted in the destruction of several Israeli F-35 fighter jets stationed there.



In a statement made on Tuesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the seriousness of the situation, asserting that Iran "made a big mistake" and would face repercussions for its actions.



As Israel prepares for potential retaliation, attention is focused on the targets that may be chosen. Analysts expect that any Israeli strikes would likely concentrate on Iranian nuclear facilities or oil and gas infrastructure. However, these plans are met with caution from the United States. President Joe Biden has advised Israel against launching attacks on Tehran’s nuclear sites, emphasizing that such actions could escalate tensions further. On Friday, he reiterated that if he were in Israel's position, he would explore alternative strategies rather than attacking Iranian oil fields.



With the U.S. presidential election looming just a month away, any Israeli assault on Iranian oil production could have significant global repercussions, potentially leading to skyrocketing oil prices that would, in turn, impact gasoline costs for American consumers just ahead of the election. The intersection of military actions and electoral politics adds another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation in the region.



As tensions escalate, the international community watches closely, anticipating the potential fallout from any Israeli military actions and the broader implications for regional stability.

