Officials state Israeli attacks on Gaza mosque, school murder dozens

(MENAFN) In a devastating escalation of violence, Israeli on Sunday resulted in the deaths of at least 24 Palestinians in Gaza. The targeted a mosque and a school, prompting local officials to describe them as “brutal massacres.” According to Gaza’s Office, the strikes hit the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Mosque, which is located near a hospital, and the Ibn Rushd school, both of which were sheltering “hundreds of displaced people.”



In addition to the fatalities, the strikes left 93 individuals wounded, underscoring the severe humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict. The Israeli military has confirmed the strikes, asserting that they were aimed at Hamas operatives allegedly using the facilities for military purposes.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that the Al-Aqsa Mosque served as a command-and-control center for Hamas, where plans for attacks against Israeli forces were allegedly made. They emphasized that precautions were taken to minimize civilian harm, framing the incident as an example of Hamas’ misuse of civilian infrastructure for military ends.



The response from the international community has been critical, with many condemning what they perceive as indiscriminate strikes on Gaza and the resultant widespread destruction. Israel’s military operations in the territory began following a surprise attack by Hamas last October, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.



According to official data, the ongoing conflict has claimed the lives of more than 41,000 Palestinians and around 1,100 Israelis, revealing the heavy toll of the violence on both sides. As the situation remains dire, humanitarian concerns continue to grow, with calls for de-escalation and protection of civilians becoming increasingly urgent.

