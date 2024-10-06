Passenger aircraft catches fire as is lands

(MENAFN) A Frontier passenger plane experienced a serious incident during an emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday evening. The Airbus A321, carrying 197 and crew members, was en route from San Diego to Las Vegas when the flight crew reported smoke in the cockpit, prompting a rapid response.



According to the Federal Administration (FAA), despite the alarming situation, the pilots successfully executed a safe landing. Upon touchdown, fire crews promptly extinguished a fire that had erupted in one of the engines.



Frontier Airlines confirmed on X that there were no reported injuries among the passengers, who were subsequently transported by bus to the terminal after the incident. The FAA has since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.



Footage from the event captured the plane as it approached the runway, with flames visible beneath one of its wings and a trail of smoke trailing behind it. The incident has raised concerns about airline safety and the effectiveness of emergency protocols, but the successful landing and evacuation highlight the crew's quick thinking under pressure.

MENAFN06102024000045015687ID1108750582