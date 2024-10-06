Israel murders couple of ‘senior Hamas terrorists’ in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported the killing of two senior members of Hamas during targeted operations in Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. According to statements from both the IDF and Hamas, the strikes resulted in the deaths of Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud and Said Alaa Naif Ali, both identified as high-ranking figures within the organization.



The IDF characterized al-Mahmoud as Hamas’ “executive authority in Lebanon,” claiming he was responsible for orchestrating against Israel from the West Bank. Ali, on the other hand, was accused of executing various terrorist operations against Israeli targets and attempting to recruit Hamas operatives within Lebanon.



Hamas confirmed the death of Ali, stating that he was killed in an Israeli strike on the Beddawi refugee camp, located near Tripoli in northern Lebanon. Tragically, the airstrike also claimed the lives of Ali’s wife and two daughters, raising concerns about civilian casualties in the densely populated area. Details regarding additional civilian impacts from the strike remain unclear.



Al-Mahmoud was reportedly killed in a separate Israeli operation in the Saadnayel area of Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa region, as confirmed by Hamas. Despite the heavy toll these operations are taking, Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of fewer than two dozen of its members in Lebanon throughout the nearly year-long conflict.



The assassinations on Saturday follow the recent killing of Fatah Sharif, another senior Hamas figure, who died in an Israeli airstrike at the Burj al-Shemali refugee camp in southern Lebanon. The ongoing military operations and targeted strikes reflect the escalating tensions in the region, which have already led to significant loss of life and humanitarian concerns. The conflict shows no signs of abating, with both sides continuing to engage in aggressive actions.

