Huge New Zealand Navy vessel sinks in Pacific Ocean

(MENAFN) A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel has capsized and sunk in the Pacific Ocean after striking a reef near Samoa, according to a statement from the New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF). The hydrographic survey and diving support ship, HMNZS Manawanui, was engaged in a surveying mission off the southern coast of Upolu Island when the incident occurred on Saturday evening.



Reports indicate that the ship lost power, causing it to drift onto a reef where it subsequently listed, caught fire, and ultimately capsized. The NZDF has stated that the exact cause of the grounding is currently unknown and will require further investigation. They are also taking steps to minimize any potential environmental impacts, particularly concerning fears of a significant oil leak from the vessel onto the reef it was surveying.



All 75 crew members on board were successfully rescued despite challenging weather conditions, thanks to the efforts of Samoa’s Fire and Emergency Services Authority. Three sailors were hospitalized due to minor injuries, but the rest were reported to be safe. Samoa's fire commissioner, Tanuvasa Petone, noted that the rescue took place in "quite rough and windy" weather.



In response to the emergency, a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft was deployed to assist with the rescue efforts. Maritime Component Commander Commodore Shane Arndell expressed gratitude for the support received during the operation.



New Zealand Defense Minister Judith Collins described the sinking of the ship as “a truly terrible day” for the navy. She acknowledged the low likelihood of salvaging the vessel, highlighting the significant loss incurred by the navy and the potential environmental ramifications of the incident. As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of the crew and addressing the ecological concerns raised by the capsizing.

