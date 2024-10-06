Netanyahu describes Macron’s stance as ‘disgrace’

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has publicly condemned French President Emmanuel following the latter’s recent call to halt arms deliveries to Israel amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah and Iran. In an interview aired on Saturday, Macron emphasized the need for a “political solution” to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, arguing that Western nations should cease supplying weapons that contribute to the fighting in Gaza. He described the continuation of hostilities as “a mistake” and cautioned against the potential transformation of Lebanon into a situation similar to Gaza.



Netanyahu responded strongly via a statement on X (formerly Twitter), addressing Macron directly and asserting that Israel is currently engaged in battles “on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization.” He referred to various groups, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran, along with its allies in Syria and Iraq. “All civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side,” he asserted.



The Israeli Prime Minister labeled Macron’s stance and that of other Western leaders calling for arms embargoes against Israel as a “disgrace.” He expressed confidence that Israel would ultimately prevail “with or without their support,” but emphasized that “their shame will continue long after the war is won.”



The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which is set to enter its second year on Monday, has resulted in a staggering toll, with more than 41,000 Palestinian lives claimed. The hostilities were ignited by a surprise raid conducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which left approximately 1,100 Israelis dead and led to around 250 individuals being taken hostage.



As the situation continues to evolve, Netanyahu’s fierce rebuttal of Macron’s comments reflects the deepening divisions over how to address the ongoing violence in the region. The international community remains divided on the best approach to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, further complicating the already tense landscape.

MENAFN06102024000045015687ID1108750579