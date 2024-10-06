(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has revealed plans to visit Moscow for the upcoming 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. During an appearance on Slovakia’s RTVS program "Saturday Dialogues," Fico expressed his belief that this commemorative event should be detached from current geopolitical conflicts.



When asked about his potential attendance, Fico responded confidently, stating, “Who will stop me next year, when it will be the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, from going to a peaceful demonstration in Moscow? I think I will go. And why wouldn’t I go? What does it have to do with the present time?” His remarks highlight a perspective that prioritizes historical remembrance over contemporary political tensions.



Emphasizing the significance of Slovakia's liberation from Nazi occupation by the Soviet Army in 1945, Fico asserted that it is essential to acknowledge that “freedom came from the East.” This historical context plays a crucial role in shaping his views on present-day conflicts, particularly in relation to Ukraine. He noted that he has previously communicated with Ukrainian authorities, expressing confusion over their ongoing military efforts against Russia.



Since assuming office again in 2023, Fico has enacted a halt on Slovak arms shipments to Ukraine and has consistently advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict. In a recent press conference, he reiterated his commitment to restoring relations with Russia once hostilities come to an end.



Fico's stance extends beyond military issues, as he has also criticized Western nations for their historical narratives. Earlier this month, he condemned the hypocrisy of the West for denouncing the atrocities of the Third Reich while overlooking instances of Ukrainian troops using Nazi symbols. Speaking at the former site of the Sered concentration camp in western Slovakia, he urged the international community to cease “silently tolerating” the use of such insignia by Ukrainian forces.



The Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Russia for Victory Day represents a bold diplomatic move that underscores his unique approach to international relations and historical memory. As Slovakia navigates its role within both NATO and the European Union, Fico’s actions may provoke discussions about the balance between remembrance of the past and the complexities of current geopolitical landscapes. His willingness to engage with Russia also raises questions about how this could influence Slovakia's future interactions within broader European and international contexts.

