IDF claims 440 Hezbollah members murdered since beginning of Lebanon incursion

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported significant casualties among Hezbollah fighters, claiming to have killed 440 members of the group since the initiation of ground operations in Lebanon earlier this month. This announcement came as the IDF conducted what it termed “limited ground raids” following an extensive aerial bombing campaign that targeted key Hezbollah figures, including their long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah.



Brigadier General Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the IDF, stated, “We are pushing Hezbollah north,” emphasizing the military’s ongoing efforts to disrupt the group’s operations. He further noted that of the 440 Hezbollah members killed, approximately 30 were identified as commanding officers, underscoring the impact of the IDF’s campaign on the group’s leadership structure.



The ongoing conflict has seen a sharp increase in hostilities, with Hezbollah reportedly launching over 130 projectiles into Israeli territory on Saturday alone. In response, the Israeli Air Force conducted a series of strikes targeting the Lebanese capital during the night.



Amid these developments, Hezbollah announced that it had successfully thwarted an Israeli incursion into the border city of Odaisseh, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. This incident illustrates the intensity of the ongoing military exchanges between the two sides.



Earlier in the week, the IDF disclosed its own casualties, marking the first reported losses for Israeli forces during the ground operation. Eight Israeli commandos were confirmed dead following two separate firefights, indicating the fierce nature of the fighting on the ground.



The tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have escalated in the wake of the Gaza conflict, which began nearly a year ago after a deadly raid by Hamas into Israeli territory. Hezbollah has pledged to continue its attacks against Israel until a ceasefire is achieved in Gaza.



The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported that over 2,000 people have died as a result of Israeli strikes in Lebanon since last October, highlighting the significant human cost of the ongoing conflict. As military operations continue, both sides appear entrenched in their positions, with little indication of a resolution in sight.

