Matrimoney Clothing Unveils Fall Hat Collection

Holy Matrimoney Camo Hat in a Field

Matrimoney logo

A Variety Of Matrimoney Hats

Intro to Matrimoney's Fall Hat Collection featuring suede textures, neutral colors, and OG favorites. Available 10/14. Follow @mtrmny for exclusive updates!

- matrimoney clothing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Matrimoney Clothing , the Dallas-based streetwear brand known for its bold DTX logo and iconic headwear, is excited to announce the release of its highly anticipated Fall Hat Collection on October 14, 2024. This season, Matrimoney Clothing brings an elevated twist to its signature styles, featuring luxurious suede textures, trendy neutral colorways, and the return of the beloved OG black and white hats.

All of Matrimoney Clothing's merchandise is proudly designed in Dallas, Texas, and manufactured in Los Angeles, ensuring top-notch quality. This marks the brand's second hat collection since its relaunch. Matrimoney Clothing originally launched in 2006 with just eight t-shirts, and after an eight-year hiatus, returned with a renewed focus on headwear. While the brand currently specializes in hats, there are plans to expand into shirts and outerwear in the future.

"We're thrilled to introduce new materials and shades in this collection, especially as we head into the cooler months. The suede adds a touch of sophistication, while the fall colors such as neutral tones and OG colorways honor our roots," said Will Bolt, founder of Matrimoney Clothing.

