A Total Of 500 Settlements In Ukraine Left Without Power

Due to adverse weather conditions, 39 settlements in Khmelnytskyi region, 37 in Kyiv region, 16 in Chernihiv region, seven in Odesa region, five in Sumy region, and one in Chernivtsi region are partially or fully without electricity.

In addition, power outages occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions due to shelling and active combat.

In Donetsk region, substations as well as residential and industrial consumers experienced outages.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an unexploded World War II ordnance was discovered and removed during a routine inspection of power lines.

In Kyiv region, equipment at a substation was temporarily shut down due to technical issues, resulting in outages for residential consumers. Power was restored through a backup supply system.

Energy workers restored power to a total of 12,463 consumers affected by combat and technical disruptions.

According to the Ministry of Energy, while the energy system remains balanced, ongoing enemy attacks cause damage that complicates its operation.

Active restoration of energy facilities continues, as does preparation of the power system for the autumn-winter period.

The Ministry of Energy urges Ukrainians to continue using electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours.

Today, an import of 3,000 MWh is forecast from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova.

